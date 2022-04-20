Your Photos
UPDATE: Fergus Falls woman killed in crash involving a semi

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The victim is Judith Martha Johnson, 72, of Fergus Falls. The semi was driven by Bradley Duane Griggs, 56, of Milnor. Griggs was not hurt.

Original story:

Minnesota State Patrol says one person was killed in a crash that involved a semi.

The call came in after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, on Highway 210 near Highway 9 in Wilkin County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports that the roads were snowy and icy at the time, when a Jeep was westbound on Highway 210 and a semi was eastbound. As they approached each other, Sgt. Grabow says the Jeep lost control and spun out, crossing the center line in front of the semi.

The jeep was driven by a 72-year-old Fergus Falls woman. The semi was driven by a 56-year-old man from Milnor, ND. The names of those involved are expected to be released Thursday. Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge was closed for 6 hours, reopening around 3:00 p.m.

