Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, is doused by Nicky Lopez after their baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, is doused by Nicky Lopez after their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroit’s Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday.

“Any time you can get some go-ahead home runs at that point it feels good,” Dozier said. “We have a lot of confidence in our offense. It’s a matter of time before we really break out.”

“The one to Salvy, the previous two were inside,” Duffey said. “But that one wasn’t. It’s a matter of inches. The one to Dozier, same thing. That one was left just over the plate.”

Amir Garrett (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, combining with four other pitchers for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Josh Staumont pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save in as many games.

“It was a big day,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Just some good at-bats all the way around. Really good defense and the bullpen was fantastic.”

Archer allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He retired 10 straight batters before Perez’s solo home run down the left-field line in the fourth. Perez was a DH due to blurred vision in his left eye.

“The last five days I kind of feel blurry,” Perez said. “I had (laser) surgery and it’s still a little blurry today.”

Nicky Lopez, who doubled twice, drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Gio Urshela drove a single through a drawn-in infield to score Nick Gordon, who had tripled. Gary Sánchez followed one out later with his second double of the game, scoring Gordon.

Carlos Correa’s one-out single scored Luis Arraez, who had doubled lead off the fifth, for a 3-1 Twins lead.

Royals starter Carlos Hernández allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton remained out of the Twins lineup with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

The series continues Wednesday night when Minnesota RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA) opposes Kansas City LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 2.45).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

