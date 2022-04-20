Your Photos
Person fatally shot after encounter with police in Chisholm

The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) — A person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement in northeastern Minnesota, according to sheriff’s officials.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the person who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted in connection with a recent felony in Morrison County.

Authorities said that at about 4:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were searching for a known suspect and vehicle in that Morrison County case. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied in Chisholm about 7:15 a.m. A sheriff’s office statement says contact was made with the suspect about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer-involved shooting occurred.” No law enforcement officers were injured.

No details on the person killed were released, including gender. It wasn’t clear whether officers shot the person, and a message left with the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

