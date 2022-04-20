Project Community Connect draws hundreds to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Tuesday was Project Community Connect, where more than 80 booths were set up by organizations throughout the area to show people how they can get connected, whether that be with food assistance, housing assistance or everything in between.

Project Community Connect provides a one-stop-shop to provide a bridge between the community and local organizations, some providing free resources like personal care items, clothes for babies, and even haircuts.

“The program name of it project community connect says it all. It is a great way to connect with people in the community and all of the different resource programs out there,” event attendee Ruben Jones said.

Those on the other side of the booth were providing information on how to link people with the help they need. One company believes that everyone should have access to a welcome home.

“Whatever you need, we will work with you, if you buy in I buy-in,” homeownership advisor for Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership Nichelle Shannon said. “You may not be there today, but as long as you are willing to do the work I am willing to work with you to get you there.”

Other organizations in attendance like PC’s for People provide an opportunity to connect people with affordable internet, computers and digital learning.

“People could not afford them, so our mission is from the beginning is to help the people, to get this technology into every single home, especially for the people like I said that are low-income people,” Mankato site supervisor for PCs for People Falah Almashhadani said.

Community Connect saw close to 400 community members come by and learn about their options for resources across southern Minnesota.

