Rainy weather today, stormy weather likely this weekend as low pressure, cold front move through the area

A low-pressure system located over southern Canada is going to be bringing us rain showers today but a stormy weather pattern for this weekend as the system passes through the area.

Showers are likely to move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa between 9 am and 10 am today. They will start off rather light and spotty before increasing to more moderate rain showers by the early afternoon hours. Showers will start clearing out between 5 pm and 6 pm this evening from south-central Minnesota, clearing out of southern Minnesota no later than 10 pm tonight. As the showers clear out of the area this evening and tonight, clouds will start to gradually clear, making way for mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures today will be milder as they will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. As showers continue through the day with temperatures rising, winds will remain breezy from the southeast up to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Conditions will calm down late tonight into tomorrow with gradual clearing and a chilly night with lows in the mid-30s by Thursday morning. Thursday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures rising into the upper-50s and low-60s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 15 mph possible. Thursday night clouds return ahead of the low-pressure system making its way through the area with the next cold front.

The stormy weather pattern is projected to move in late Thursday night and early Friday morning with showers and thunderstorms possible. The current Storm Prediction Center Outlook for severe weather has issued a general marginal risk for strong to severe storms on Friday, this is the equivalent to a level 1 risk. Risk has not been issued for Saturday just yet, but it is likely we will see at minimum a marginal risk for a portion of the area.

Temperatures heading into the weekend will climb with highs in the low-60s on Thursday, but the mid-60s on Friday, and the low- to mid-70s on Saturday despite the stormy weather pattern. High temperatures will hover in the upper-40s and low- to mid-50s throughout next week.

A cold front is projected to move through the area with the passing of the low-pressure system this weekend. This will in turn cool our temperatures down to just below average as we close out April and welcome May.

