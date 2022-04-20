Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sexual violence awareness: knowing the signs and how to prevent it

Sexual Assault Awareness Ribbon
Sexual Assault Awareness Ribbon(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in three women and nearly one in four men experience sexual violence involving physical contact during his or her lifetime. And 90% of the time, the perpetrator is someone that the victim knows and trusts.

Sexual violence impacts every community and affects people of all ages, races, genders, and sexual orientations.

There are people in southeast Minnesota who dedicate their careers to helping these survivors.

In 2021, the Victims Services Center for Olmsted, Dodge, and Fillmore Counties handled about 640 cases of sexual violence, with children under the age of 18 making up more than half of those cases.

Community members also play a critical role in preventing this public health issue by knowing the facts, creating a safe space for survivors, and stepping in when you see someone being targeted.

“They’re telling to the person who’s being targeted that, ‘Hey I got your back, I know this is not okay, I’m part of this community and I’m going to make sure that the person doing this understands that this kind of behavior and these words don’t have a place within this community and that they’re not acceptable,” Sam Khoshini, Violence Prevention Specialist with Olmsted County said.

This type of violence is common and can happen in person, online, and through technology. Signs of this include unwanted attention or touch and inappropriate words or gestures.

It’s critical to address this issue year-round.

Khoshini added, “Once we’re done with April, it doesn’t mean that it stops. We need to focus on educating ourselves, understanding the root causes, and what we can do as individuals to help victim survivors and to help prevent.”

There are resources available if you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence. You can call the 24-hour crisis hotline in Rochester at 507-289-0636.

For more information about sexual assault awareness and prevention, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Medical marijuana items are pictured Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Rise Cannabis in Mankato,...
Rise Cannabis aims to break down barriers for medical marijuana users in southern Minnesota
Rise Cannabis aims to break down barriers for medical marijuana users in southern Minnesota
A Michigan based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system
As COVID-19 assistance programs come to an end, housing advocates are worried how it'll impact...
Iowa advocates concerned about evictions as COVID-19 assistance programs end
A Michigan-based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system