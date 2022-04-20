Your Photos
Songs on the Lawn to return for 19th season

A summertime staple in Mankato will be returning in early June for its 19th year.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
The weekly Greater Mankato Songs on the Lawn will kick off June 2.

Starting with Indie pop-rock band Space Hug, the five-week concert series features local artists playing to crowds of community members in the Greater Mankato Area.

Songs on the Lawn takes place every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 2 through June 30.

Local food vendors and businesses will also gather at Civic Center Plaza in Mankato to enjoy some summer sun.

