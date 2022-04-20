Songs on the Lawn to return for 19th season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A summertime staple in Mankato will be returning in early June for its 19th year.

The weekly Greater Mankato Songs on the Lawn will kick off June 2.

Starting with Indie pop-rock band Space Hug, the five-week concert series features local artists playing to crowds of community members in the Greater Mankato Area.

Songs on the Lawn takes place every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 2 through June 30.

Local food vendors and businesses will also gather at Civic Center Plaza in Mankato to enjoy some summer sun.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.