State, federal lawmakers attend Highway 14 groundbreaking

Local, state and federal leaders broke ground Tuesday on the Highway 14 expansion project between Nicollet and New Ulm.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Local, state and federal leaders broke ground Tuesday on the Highway 14 expansion project between Nicollet and New Ulm.

The event started with a moment of silence to remember the lives lost on Highway 14 over the years and to honor affected families.

“Folks who have lived in southern Minnesota know that Highway 14 is the lifeblood of this area. It is also one of the most dangerous highways and, as I said, we all have stories of losing neighbors and relatives on this stretch of road,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

Local leaders were joined by Walz and Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in Courtland Tuesday morning.

“This is a moment of compilation, so many times you write bills or you pass things late at night and they are just lines on a page. We see the actual idea turning into action,” Klobuchar said.

“This is exactly what taxpayer dollars should be used to do: to make our roads work, our economy work and to make our roads safer,” Smith added.

Walz has worked on expanding Highway 14 to four lanes both as a member of Congress representing southern Minnesota and as governor.

“There are few things that we do in a government that has such collaboration. It’s a nonpartisan issue. It brings in the business community, federal, state and local officials. The partnership around this shows how things can be done,” Walz said.

Detours are already in place to reroute drivers along Highways 68, 15 and 169.

The project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes and make a few other safety improvements.

This is expected to be a two-year project.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

