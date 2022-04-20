Your Photos
Walking Sculpture Tour to be removed Saturday

Mankato residents have one last chance to visit the 10th-anniversary CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents have one last chance to visit the 10th-anniversary CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.

The current exhibition will be removed on Saturday.

The tour celebrated ten years of the rotating sculpture walk and has sat on display since last May.

The 2022-23 sculpture walk will be installed on May 21 in Mankato and North Mankato.

The CityArt Committee says that in an online survey about this year’s exhibition, 99 percent of respondents rated the walk as either Excellent or Good.

