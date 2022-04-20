Warming through the week, scattered storms this weekend

The rain has ended and temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the low 60s by tomorrow and Friday, with 70s likely on Saturday. While Friday and Saturday will be mild, we are watching a system that will bring wind and scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. A few strong to severe storms are possible on Friday.

Thursday will be a very nice day with plenty of sunshine, a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday and Saturday will be even warmer, but it will also be breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms are possible on Friday afternoon and evening especially across far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. The main threat will be large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s on Friday; low to mid 70s on Saturday. Scattered showers could linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon will bring clearing with cooler highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will drop a bit into early next week, but it’ll be nothing like the cold that we had earlier this week. Long range models suggest that next week will be mostly dry with below average high temps in the low to mid 50s.

