Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Warming through the week, scattered storms this weekend

A few strong storms possible Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on warmer temps and scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rain has ended and temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the low 60s by tomorrow and Friday, with 70s likely on Saturday. While Friday and Saturday will be mild, we are watching a system that will bring wind and scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. A few strong to severe storms are possible on Friday.

Thursday will be a very nice day with plenty of sunshine, a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday and Saturday will be even warmer, but it will also be breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms are possible on Friday afternoon and evening especially across far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. The main threat will be large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s on Friday; low to mid 70s on Saturday. Scattered showers could linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon will bring clearing with cooler highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will drop a bit into early next week, but it’ll be nothing like the cold that we had earlier this week. Long range models suggest that next week will be mostly dry with below average high temps in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Windy and warm, scattered storms this weekend
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
Severe weather is possible starting tomorrow and Saturday despite a pleasant, spring-like day...
Severe weather threat returns this weekend
KEYC Weather
KEYC Wednesday Evening Weather Update