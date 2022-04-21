Arizona’s Smith scores first NHL goal

GLENDALE, AZ (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith scored his first NHL goal Wednesday night.

Smith’s goal for the Arizona Coyotes came in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

The 2021-22 First-Team All American has recorded one goal and one assist in five NHL games for the Coyotes this season. Smith joined the team on April 11 following Minnesota State’s loss in the national championship game.

Smith and the Coyotes will be in St. Paul Tuesday, April 26, to take on the Minnesota Wild.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.