Arizona’s Smith scores first NHL goal

Arizona's Nathan Smith (13) finishes a shot and scores his first NHL goal against the Chicago...
Arizona's Nathan Smith (13) finishes a shot and scores his first NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.(Twitter/Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes))
By Rob Clark
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
GLENDALE, AZ (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith scored his first NHL goal Wednesday night.

Smith’s goal for the Arizona Coyotes came in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

The 2021-22 First-Team All American has recorded one goal and one assist in five NHL games for the Coyotes this season. Smith joined the team on April 11 following Minnesota State’s loss in the national championship game.

Smith and the Coyotes will be in St. Paul Tuesday, April 26, to take on the Minnesota Wild.

