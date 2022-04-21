Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

Drug investigation graphic
Drug investigation graphic(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.

To date, over three pounds of meth and more than $11,000 has been seized. The cases are active with investigations ongoing and formal charges are pending for numerous individuals in multiple counties.

Burch says, throughout the course of the investigation, Jeffrey Lee Thorsen, age 35 of Hackensack, Minnesota, has been identified as a leader of several of these cases. Authorities say Thorsen used people to transport meth from the Minneapolis/St. Paul area to northern Minnesota to be sold. Formal charges are pending on Thorsen in Cass County, as well as other counties.

The statewide investigation led by Cass County has been a cooperation of numerous agencies including; Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, MN State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Crow Wing County LADID.

Sheriff Burch says many of these investigations start with an anonymous tip and he encourages people to submit tips and information through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Right next door she is offering bar accessories like rim salt, home décor, fast selling...
Neutral Groundz expanding operations
The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation.
Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests
KEYC Weather
KEYC Friday Afternoon Weather Update