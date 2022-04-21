UPDATE: Gas leak contained in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The gas leak on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North has been contained.

There was a gas leak situation on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North. Emergency crews had previously blocked off the area and advised everyone in the area to stay indoors and shut all windows and doors.

USIC and Centerpoint Energy were also on the scene assisting the containment.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.