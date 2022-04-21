Your Photos
UPDATE: Gas leak contained in North Mankato

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The gas leak on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North has been contained.

There was a gas leak situation on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North. Emergency crews had previously blocked off the area and advised everyone in the area to stay indoors and shut all windows and doors.

USIC and Centerpoint Energy were also on the scene assisting the containment.

