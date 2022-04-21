Your Photos
I-90 westbound lane closure begins Monday west of Stewartville

Road work
Road work(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Beginning Monday, the westbound lanes on I-90 west of Stewartville will have single-lane traffic due to road construction.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the construction is part of a repaving and bridge pier project.

Traffic on eastbound I-90 is already reduced to a single lane west of Mower County Road 15 to east of Olmsted County Road 6. Additionally, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-90 at County Road 6 is closed and detoured. The signed detour for motorists on County Road 6 wanting to enter eastbound I-90 is to follow Country Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, go north on Hwy 63 to the I-90 interchange.

The westbound I-90 single-lane traffic will last for approximately three weeks. The eastbound single-lane traffic will remain through the end of the project in late August.

The overall project includes:

  • Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Hwy 63 in Olmsted County.
  • Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Hwy 63.
  • Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project.
  • Resurfacing the car parking lot of High Forest Rest Area and improving entrance/exit ramps and facility accessibility. The High Forest Rest Area for eastbound traffic will be closed beginning June 8 for paving work.
  • Improving four bridges: I-90 eastbound bridge over Root River, I-90 westbound bridge over Root River, County Road 6 bridge over I-90, County Road 15 bridge over I-90.

Motorists should expect delays and follow posted speed limits. Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

