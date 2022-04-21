Your Photos
Mankato Scheels to host Spring After Hours Fashion Event this weekend

Scheels in Mankato is inviting members of the community to join them for a night of private shopping and giving back.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Scheels in Mankato is inviting members of the community to join them for a night of private shopping and giving back.

After a few years of not being able to host this event, Scheels will be hosting its Spring After Hours Fashion Event from 7-9 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 each and all the proceeds will be donated to One Bright Star, which is a nonprofit organization that provides grieving families who have lost a child with support and resources.

Each attendee will receive a $10 Scheels gift card.

“It will be fashion, food, and fun. We have some refreshments that we have partnered with Wooden Spoon to bring you. We have a great swag bag when you come. We also have Hilltop Florist, and they will show you how to put together a beautiful floral arrangement. We also have a lot of great prizes to register to win,” said Lori Benike, an events leader at Scheels.

Visit the event’s website for more information and to purchase tickets and Scheels’ Facebook page for future updates.

