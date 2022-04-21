New highspeed internet service available in greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in the greater Mankato area now have access to gigabit broadband internet service.

Fidium Fiber, a new service from Consolidated Communications, is available to 5000 homes in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake and by years end, will be available to 15,000.

The company says it offers speeds up to 10 times faster than average home internet and also offers a more user friendly experience.

Consolidated says the new network is set for the future to allow for higher speeds and handle the growing demands for wireless communication in the home.

”Most of the devices now are wireless and there’s dozens of them, so we use a wi-fi 6 wireless technology that allows us to reach the entire household in a very ubiquitous manner and handle all those devices,” said Mark Sharpless, Network Engineer for Consolidated Communications.

Residents can visit Fidium’s website to be notified of when service will be available in their neighborhood.

