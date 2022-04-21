Your Photos
Nicollet County advises community members about phone scams

Experts say to watch out for unexpected calls coming from a number that is unfamiliar to you
Experts say to watch out for unexpected calls coming from a number that is unfamiliar to you.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A presentation at the St. Peter Senior Expo informed participants about phone scams and how to spot them.

One type of phone scam include is a supposed call from Medicare claiming that new insurance cards are being issued, and asking the person to verify their Medicare number and banking information.

Experts say to watch out for unexpected calls coming from a number that is unfamiliar to you.

”The ability to have caller ID and a lot of phones now will indicate that it is a potential spam or scam. I always recommend not answering it because if it is a legitimate call that they will call back. Just not answering the call and hanging up immediately upon recognizing that it is a scam and not being drawn into the conversation,” Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said.

The Nicollet County Attorney’s Office also is available to come to any business or occasion to discuss the topic of phone scams and how to deal with them. If interested in that service they advise you to call their office directly at 507-934-7890.

