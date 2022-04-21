Your Photos
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car

Terrance Russell mug shot
Terrance Russell mug shot(Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
PIPESTONE, MN. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man faces multiple charges after he went to pick up an impounded vehicle and the vehicle he arrived in had a large number of drugs in it.

A Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Deputy met 47-year-old Terrance Russell at the PCSO vehicle impound to release a vehicle that had previously been impounded due to a Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (BRDTF) narcotics investigation. The Deputy approached to speak with Russell the smelled the overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle Russell arrived in. A BRDTF Agent arrived on the scene to assist the PCSO deputy with the investigation.

Officers say a subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle located 216.87 grams of marijuana plant material packaged in multiple containers, individually packaged pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 grams of THC wax packaged in multiple containers, and a postal package containing marijuana ready to be shipped outstate, and 126 ecstasy pills.

According to authorities, Terrance Russell of Brooklyn Park, MN was arrested, booked into the Pipestone County Jail, and charged with the following crimes:

· Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possession 50+ grams or 100+ dosage units of amphetamine, phencyclidine, or hallucinogen - Felony

· Drugs - 4th Degree - Possess 10+ dosage units containing phencyclidine or hallucinogen - Felony

· 5th Degree Sale of Controlled Substance - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Felony

· Felony - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Felon

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

