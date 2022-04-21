Your Photos
Rapidan Dam conversations continue as county hosts open house

Blue Earth County heard from residents about the future of the Rapidan Dam Tuesday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County heard from residents about the future of the Rapidan Dam Tuesday.

The county is currently considering whether to repair the dam or demolish it entirely.

Tuesday’s open house was meant to both educate the public on the specifics of the problem and gather their feedback.

County officials said that this was just the first in a series of efforts to gather input.

Future efforts will include more pop-up events and online surveys.

”Some folks were really supportive of repairing the dam because it has been an icon in our area for such a long time. Others felt that, you know, with the extensive repairs that have been needed in the recent past and climate change, that maybe now is the time to remove it,” said Bob Meyer, county administrator for Blue Earth County.

More information on how you can give feedback on the dam can be found at https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/1588/Future-of-the-Rapidan-Dam.

