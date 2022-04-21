Rise Cannabis aims to break down barriers for medical marijuana users in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Medical marijuana is the saving grace for many patients looking for an alternative to traditional medicines and treatments.

“Something to take the edge off after work, soreness or muscle aches, I work in construction I have had accidents and stuff like that,” patient Gerardo Rangel said.

Rise Cannabis is Mankato’s first medical marijuana dispensary. Patients can fill up on whatever they need, whether it be a pre-roll, a vape cartridge, or filling up on gear, it is the one-stop shop for anything they might need.

Rise Cannabis Mankato is one of six locations for Rise Cannabis in the state and is looking forward to its continued efforts to provide patients in southern Minnesota with access to products.

“There is no other cannabis dispensaries in the area, so it really provides us the opportunity to give people access to medical cannabis that haven’t had access before, so we’re really excited about that opportunity,” General Manager Sarah Lynch said.

Before Rise opened in Mankato earlier this month, the closest dispensary was in Eagan. Patients had to drive over 60 miles from Mankato to receive the treatment they need.

“I hope that makes it more available and puts the idea in people’s minds and in the minds of clinicians saying ‘ah, here’s something.’ There is more presence now,” said Richard Reisdorf, a Legalize Marijuana Now endorsed candidate who is running to replace the late Jim Hagedorn in Congress.

The opening celebration combined the efforts made across all locations to donate a portion of their profits to donate $12,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

Some major goals of Rise Cannabis Mankato are to give back to the community, gain accessibility for patients and help to eliminate the stigma of medical marijuana.

