Severe weather threat returns this weekend

A threat for severe weather moves in Friday and Saturday following a pleasant, spring-like Thursday with sunshine and light winds.

Today will be a much quieter day despite starting off with a dense fog advisory and visibility under a mile in portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The foggy conditions are likely to clear out between 7 am and 8 am this morning. From there, skies will remain mostly clear and sunny as temperatures gradually rise from the mid-30s in the morning hours to the upper-50s by the afternoon hours, with a high of 57 degrees projected for Mankato. Winds will remain light up to 15 mph throughout the afternoon.

Through the night tonight into Friday morning, clouds will increase across the area along with the winds. Winds will increase up to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible as showers move in overnight between 2 am and 3 am. Temperatures will drop into the low- to mid-40s across the area by tomorrow morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are projected across the area tomorrow morning and afternoon. We are keeping a close eye on these storm chances as there is a slight to enhanced risk across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, this is equivalent to a level 2 and level 3 risk. The main threats with Friday’s storms include damaging hail up to an inch or larger in diameter and damaging winds up to 58 mph or greater. Tornadoes cannot be fully ruled out as there is a chance for an isolated tornado or two possible within the risk areas.

We will get a break from those showers and thunderstorms for a little bit late Friday night, but more are likely to return on Saturday. Portions of the area are under another slight risk (or level 2 risk) for strong to severe storms possible on Saturday.

As this system moves through the area we will see temperatures rise into the low-70s by Saturday afternoon with the passage of a warm front on Friday. However, by Saturday night, a cold front will have moved through the area causing a dip in temperatures as we head into next week. We will also see very windy conditions return to the area this weekend. Winds will range from 15 mph up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph at times. A wind advisory may be issued for Saturday and potentially Sunday due to the projected winds.

Next week we will see on and off windy conditions as temperature range in the mid-40s to the mid-50s with a mix of sunshine along with more chances for showers and potential thunderstorms.

