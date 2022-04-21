SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of area high school athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level.

Highlighting the group of nine signees is a trio of starters from the roster of the state champion Mankato West football team.

Dual-sport student-athlete Zander Dittbenner, who went 19-0 as the Scarlets starting quarterback and broke the single-season ERA record in 2019, found his home in the MIAC with St. John’s University.

“I really have a passion for both, baseball was always first for me a while ago, but then football obviously started heating up for us and it’s super fun, so I didn’t feel like I could drop either of them because I love both of them too much so I decided to keep going with both of them,” said Dittbenner.

Ahead of his Division III debut, Dittbenner’s focus will be on strengthening his arm for competition as a QB and pitcher.

“I’m super excited, super blessed, I’m just really happy to be here and excited that we can share it with all of my teammates too, cause a lot of those guys are getting opportunities as well,” Dittbenner added.

One of those guys being defensive end Gibson Blackstad.

Blackstad played a heavy role defensively in West’s dominant state-title run and joins Dittbenner in the MIAC at Gustavus Adolphus College.

GAC featured two veteran lineman from Mankato West last season.

“Zach, who is graduating this year, and a bunch of people graduating, I can just fill those footsteps and just leave my mark there just like everyone else before me. The sense of community, I grew up in Mankato, I grew up watching Gustavus football, so just to see myself play there, it’s really exciting,” Blackstad said.

That exciting culture is what also drew power hitter Carly Nelson to the Gusties softball squad.

“It feels good to have all of my hard work finally pay off and looking forward to going to Gustavus just because the culture is so good. It takes a lot of hard work and I’m so glad that it’s finally paying off,” Nelson said.

Nelson led the Scarlets in home runs while recording 35 RBIs en route to the team’s 3rd place finish in the 2021 state softball tournament.

Lauryn Douglas was also a key factor in the softball team’s top-3 finishes in the last two seasons, but as the school record holder in three different categories for tennis, Douglas will be bringing her talents to Bethel, a place Douglas feels is a perfect fit.

“Probably meeting the tennis team, it felt like I already knew them. It felt like they were like me and they had the same values as me, so right when I walked on campus, it felt good to know that’s where I wanted to go,” Douglas added.

