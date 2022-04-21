UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.

A press release signed by Chief Deputy Todd Roelfsema says while the investigation is ongoing, the matter has been classified as “accidental in nature.”

“Out of respect and privacy for the victim and her family, there will be no further updates regarding this incident,” Roelfsema said.

Lynd is a community of about 450 people a few miles southwest of Marshall, Minn.

