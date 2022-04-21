Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.

A press release signed by Chief Deputy Todd Roelfsema says while the investigation is ongoing, the matter has been classified as “accidental in nature.”

“Out of respect and privacy for the victim and her family, there will be no further updates regarding this incident,” Roelfsema said.

Lynd is a community of about 450 people a few miles southwest of Marshall, Minn.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Right next door she is offering bar accessories like rim salt, home décor, fast selling...
Neutral Groundz expanding operations
The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation.
Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests
KEYC Weather
KEYC Friday Afternoon Weather Update