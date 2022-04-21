Your Photos
Windy and warm, scattered storms this weekend

Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on the possibility of severe weather this weekend.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
Temperatures will continue to climb as we work our way toward the weekend; however, wind and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be coming along for the ride. We will have our first shot at 70 degrees on Saturday but it will be very windy. A few strong to severe storms will be possible on Friday night and again on Saturday as well.

While today was not the warmest day of the week, it might very well have been the nicest day of the week. Friday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Friday afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible late Friday afternoon into Friday night, especially across far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. The primary severe threat will be large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts.

Saturday will be very warm and very windy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s with southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. We are watching the potential for scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Right now there is some question as to whether or not storms will actually develop. If storms do develop they could become severe with the potential to produce hail, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. Keep an eye on the weather Saturday… The weather team will be watching things closely and will keep updates coming.

After Saturday, we will cool down once again. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Next week will be mostly dry with below average temperatures on Monday and Tuesday. We will slowly climb back into the mid to upper 50s throughout the week.

