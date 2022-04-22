City of Mankato seeks public input on 2nd Street design concepts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is asking residents to weigh in on potential designs for improvements on the Second Street corridor.

City planners have two concepts they are presenting for public input.

One plan features a median to intersect traffic going each way, while the other does not.

(City of Mankato)

An online survey is available to fill out through 4:30 p.m. on May 5.

Visit the City of Mankato’s website for more information and updates.

