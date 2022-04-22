Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Mankato Post Office

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering guided tours of the Historic Mankato Post Office.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to visit the post office before it is remodeled.

The tours last around two hours. BECHS offers two different types of tours; VIP and public.

Tickets for the guided public tours are $25 per person. It consists of tours of the first and second floors.

VIP tickets are $75 per person, and they include live music, beverages and a tour of all four floors of the post office.

“You may have been inside the post office, just to go to the window, to pick up your mail, to drop off your mail or buy stamps, but this is kind of Giving you that behind-the-scenes tour. We will be in the back, we will be going through the post master’s office. Which is kind of showing off the nooks and crannies of the post office,” said Heather Harren, operations manager of Blue Earth County Historical Society.

Blue earth county historical society is partnering with APX.

Visit the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s website for more information about the Historic Mankato Post Office Tours and to purchase tickets.

