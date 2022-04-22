Your Photos
Let’s play 2: Baseball, football combo tests few who do both

For most University of Iowa football players, their focus is on spring ball, but one player is...
For most University of Iowa football players, their focus is on spring ball, but one player is balancing the gridiron and the diamond.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Brody Brecht’s schedule is so full that sometimes he makes notes as a reminder of where he needs to be and when.

The Iowa freshman is working double-duty this spring as a pitcher on the baseball team and a wide receiver on the football team.

Brecht is among at least a half-dozen Division I athletes who are playing baseball and participating in spring football this year.

Others are Kansas outfielder-running back Devin Neal and first baseman-tight end Trevor Kardell, Michigan outfielder-linebacker Joey Velasquez, Georgia outfielder-receiver Randon Jernigan, Citadel outfielder-defensive back Dominick Poole and St. Thomas (Minnesota) pitcher-punter Kolby Gartner.

