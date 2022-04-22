Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MLS All-Star Game to pit league stars against LIGA MX

FILE - Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept....
FILE - Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | ap)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game will again pit the league’s best against their counterparts from Mexico’s LIGA MX.

The game is set for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. The festivities that week will include a concert headlined by Khalid and a skills challenge, the league announced Thursday.

The MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw last year before MLS prevailed on penalty kicks.

“Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region.”

The match will be broadcast by ESPN and Univision in the United States.

MLS will also introduce initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the game, with a portion of the ticket proceeds allocated to sustainability efforts in the local community. Other programs surrounding the game will emphasize equity and inclusion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

The Mankato West softball team hits the gym for indoor practice.
Weathering the storm: Scarlets take practice indoors
Weathering the storm: Scarlets take practice indoors
Change this caption before publishing.
Another Anderson error costs White Sox vs Twins
FILE - Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota...
Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena