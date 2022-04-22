Officials prepare to welcome bison calves at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials at Minneopa State Park are on bison watch.

Pretty soon, the park will be adding new little members to the bison family.

“It is always an exciting time for the public and an exciting time for us, as well, to see those first calves being born. So we have our location here and Blue Mounds State Park, which is also expecting calves. But none as of yet, we hope soon though,” said Todd Dailey, assistant manager at Minneopa State Park.

Park staff expects new calves to be born any day now, but they are giving visitors some advice on what not do.

“What not to do would be to get out of your vehicle inside the Bison Range, especially once we start to see new calves born. The mothers are super protective of the calves,” Dailey added.

At Minneopa State Park, bison are free to roam around the 331 acres of bison range, while visitors can enjoy driving through the range to catch a glimpse of the animals. About 30-40 bison can live in the range.

“I fell in love with this park. Very blessed to be able to see this, especially coming from the city where it is not very common,” Tammy Locken said.

“I agree, it is beautiful here, what a wonderful day to spend some time here and go for a walk,” Amy Marx added.

Hiking is not allowed inside the range, but there are hiking trails all the way around the outside of the range.

“I can’t wait to come back and see the babies when they are born, so hopefully we will be able to get out on a day like today and experience that,” Locken said.

The Bison Drive Road is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. The road is closed every Wednesday for maintenance.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be offering free admission to all 75 of Minnesota’s State Parks on Saturday, including Minneopa.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.