UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.(City of Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police identify a suspect accused in a string of art supply thefts.

Both incidents occurred between April 1st and 4th.

More than $1,000 of art supplies were reported stolen from the Mankato Hobby Lobby.

Officials have not released his name publicly, but are thanking the public for their help in identifying him.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.

The incidences occurred on April 1, 2 and 4 and resulted in more than $1,000 of art supplies being stolen from a local store.

The suspect in the Hobby Lobby thefts is a white male with brown hair.

On one occasion he was wearing a black, red, and white sweatshirt, red sweatpants and blue shoes, police said. On another occasion he wore a blue puffy jacket, red sweatpants and had a bike.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

