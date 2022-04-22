Showers, thunderstorms, severe weather makes a return to the area

Showers and thunderstorms return as severe weather poses a threat to the area throughout Friday and Saturday of this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms started moving into southern Minnesota early Friday morning and will continue on and off throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center shows that we have been downgraded from an enhanced and slight risk for today to a marginal and slight risk (or a level 1 and level 2 risk) for strong to severe storms. Despite the main area shifting west from Thursday, severe storms in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are still possible and likely.

A strong low-pressure system will be making its way into the area and through the area on Saturday. This low-pressure system is the main driving force for the severe weather threat tomorrow. Today’s severe storms are associated with a short-wave, or a minor disturbance in the upper atmosphere, causing it to be unstable.

The first severe thunderstorm warning of the day was issued just after 5:30 am Friday. The primary concern with this morning’s storms includes large hail possible and damaging winds and wind gusts possible. Thankfully, the threat of a tornado is very low for the morning and day today. We may continue to see severe storms move through the area this morning and afternoon with another round of severe weather likely tomorrow. As of 6:30 Friday morning, there were not any severe thunderstorms in the area.

The main concern with the storms for today, Friday, will remain damaging hail and winds/gusts. The threat of tornadoes remains low. Things will amplify a bit by Saturday, which means all modes of severe weather are possible: large hail, damaging winds/gusts, and tornadoes are possible.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, temperatures will not drop too much as they will hover in the mid- to upper-50s overnight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will only rise from there, with low-70s projected by Saturday afternoon despite the chance for showers and strong to severe storms possible.

Saturday’s severe weather chances are not only associated with a low-pressure system moving through but a cold front associated with the pressure system moving through as well. This will ultimately cool us down to just below-average temperatures for next week. Highs next week are going to range from the upper-40s to the low 60s with a mix of sunshine, strong winds, and showers and thunderstorms returning by next weekend.

Be sure to download the KEYC News Now Weather App to stay up-to-date on the weather in the area this weekend and for future severe weather chances to come later this spring and summer.

