Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Spring is the time to prepare for possible flooding

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - While flood potential has been relatively low across the state thus far this spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources still want residents to be prepared for any chances.

The DNR has a wide range of resources available to help municipalities and property owners prepare for flooding.

An expanded DNR flood preparation, response and recovery page on the DNR website offers new videos and information about flood hazards.

The page also has links to current flood forecasts and stream flow reports.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short