Spring is the time to prepare for possible flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - While flood potential has been relatively low across the state thus far this spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources still want residents to be prepared for any chances.

The DNR has a wide range of resources available to help municipalities and property owners prepare for flooding.

An expanded DNR flood preparation, response and recovery page on the DNR website offers new videos and information about flood hazards.

The page also has links to current flood forecasts and stream flow reports.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.