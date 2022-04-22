Windy and cooler for the rest of the weekend

The weekend started warmer with highs in the 70s today along with scattered strong thunderstorms. The wind was howling at times with gusts above 40 mph. It will remain windy for the rest of the weekend with gusts of 30 to 40 mph today. A cold front has moved east of the region, bringing an end to the rain and warmer weather. Temperatures are now much cooler and drop back below average today with a high around 50. It will remain cloudy throughout the day.

Even colder weather is ahead for Monday with a high only near 40! The chilly spring air will stick around for Tuesday, but with sunshine returning, highs will climb to the upper 40s. Lows will drop even below freezing Monday into Wednesday mornings. We will see the 50s return by Wednesday with rain chances for the end of the upcoming work week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.