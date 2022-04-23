Centenary United Methodist Church welcomes breakfast guests back indoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in two years, Centenary United Methodist Church is welcoming breakfast guests back indoors.

The program, called Holy Grounds, started in 2011 to provide a warm place for homeless individuals on winter mornings.

Its first offerings were coffee and baked goods, but it’s since grown to include hot breakfast items and produce.

It also provides to-go snack bags, clothes and hygiene necessities for people in need.

Holy Grounds serves dozens of people each day all year long.

Breakfasts were take-out only during the pandemic, but the sense of community has remained strong.

“All kind of weather, even below zero, people would gather on our bench and visit with each other, sit with their cups of coffee and their hot breakfast and sometimes sit in their cars in the parking lot, but that sense of community was so clear even when we couldn’t be together that we’re just really glad to bring that inside again,” said Pastor Michelle Hargrave.

Centenary is welcoming new volunteers to help with Holy Grounds.

Anyone interested is encouraged to email holygrounds@mankatocentenary.org.

