MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-3 Mankato East softball team ended it’s Saturday doubleheader even with Winona, last season’s Class AAA state runners up.

The Cougars were victorious in game one as freshman Kylinn Stangl hit a two-run walk off home run to claim the 3-2 victory. The momentum shifted in game two, when the Winhawks rolled to an 8-1 win.

