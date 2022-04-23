Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead

People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022, after a bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant killing at least six people. Ambulance service officials say the explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.

The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant where the Somali Police Commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, Somali Police Spokesman Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced at a press conference Saturday.

The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials.

Those killed were mostly civilians and seven other people were wounded, the director of Aamin Ambulance Service, Abdulkadir Adan told The Associated Press by phone. The blast caused “huge damage,” he said. Some security personnel were killed in the blast but police did not specify how many.

Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant