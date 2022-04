NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-0 Mankato West softball team cruised to a trio of victories in its own tournament hosted at Caswell Park on Saturday.

The Scarlets opened the day with an 8-5 comeback win over Delano. Then, West took down St. Peter 17-7 and shut out Chisago Lakes 1-0 to end the day perfect.

