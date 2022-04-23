Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vinyl lovers celebrate Record Store Day at Tune Town in Mankato

Vinyl lovers celebrate Record Store Day at Tune Town in Mankato
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vinyl lovers came together at Tune Town in Mankato Saturday to celebrate Record Store Day.

“I do really love taking a record out of the sleeve, putting it on a turntable, putting the needle down, listening to the crackle and then getting into the music,” said customer Jen Tiernan. “Just to see how Record Store Day has created this whole new generation of music lovers, of vinyl lovers, has rekindled that interest in a lot of people as well, is really great to see.”

Record Store Day is a time to recognize and support independently-owned shops.

It started 15 years ago, and since then, thousands of record stores around the world take part in the annual celebration.

“No matter what you’re going through in your life, people just love to listen to their favorite musicians,” stated customer Rachael Hanel. “So to come out today and find that, or to be with people who also feel that way, it’s a community.”

Tune Town customers lined up as early as 10 p.m. Friday night for Saturday’s exclusive deals and new releases.

“I got down here at about 5:20 a.m., and there were already 13 people in front of me in line,” Tiernan explained.

“It’s often music you can only get this day, so people were here really, really early this morning to snag those very special deals,” Hanel mentioned.

Music enthusiasts said Record Store Day has helped fuel the comeback of vinyl.

“It’s just what I grew up with, and I’m just glad that it’s making such a big resurgence,” Tiernan stated. “To see the excitement and enthusiasm makes me feel good too, because I still have that excitement and enthusiasm. To see it in a younger generation is just fantastic.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Centenary United Methodist Church
Centenary United Methodist Church welcomes breakfast guests back indoors
Crews working around clock to restore power to Taopi
Crews working around the clock to restore power to Taopi
Right next door she is offering bar accessories like rim salt, home décor, fast selling...
Neutral Groundz expanding operations
Neutral Groundz expanding operations