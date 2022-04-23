Vinyl lovers celebrate Record Store Day at Tune Town in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vinyl lovers came together at Tune Town in Mankato Saturday to celebrate Record Store Day.

“I do really love taking a record out of the sleeve, putting it on a turntable, putting the needle down, listening to the crackle and then getting into the music,” said customer Jen Tiernan. “Just to see how Record Store Day has created this whole new generation of music lovers, of vinyl lovers, has rekindled that interest in a lot of people as well, is really great to see.”

Record Store Day is a time to recognize and support independently-owned shops.

It started 15 years ago, and since then, thousands of record stores around the world take part in the annual celebration.

“No matter what you’re going through in your life, people just love to listen to their favorite musicians,” stated customer Rachael Hanel. “So to come out today and find that, or to be with people who also feel that way, it’s a community.”

Tune Town customers lined up as early as 10 p.m. Friday night for Saturday’s exclusive deals and new releases.

“I got down here at about 5:20 a.m., and there were already 13 people in front of me in line,” Tiernan explained.

“It’s often music you can only get this day, so people were here really, really early this morning to snag those very special deals,” Hanel mentioned.

Music enthusiasts said Record Store Day has helped fuel the comeback of vinyl.

“It’s just what I grew up with, and I’m just glad that it’s making such a big resurgence,” Tiernan stated. “To see the excitement and enthusiasm makes me feel good too, because I still have that excitement and enthusiasm. To see it in a younger generation is just fantastic.”

