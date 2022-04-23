Weathering the storm: Scarlets take practice indoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the Friday night high school sports scene facing a slew of weather postponements, the Mankato West softball team found a way to stay sharp.

“This group of seniors has finished second and finished third in the state, so there is one more step that they want to take and we’re trying to prepare for that,” head coach Don Krusemark said.

“I’m pretty confident in our team and I think when we all play well together, we have a great outcome, so I think we just have to keep that mentality up we’re always playing the best team and we always have to push ourselves to get better,” senior power hitter Carly Nelson added.

The Scarlets own all the tools to compete at the state level, but some things are out of their control.

Congratulations to our head coach Don Krusemark who is being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame tomorrow. #KruisinToCaswell pic.twitter.com/RJ3FAV9eiZ — Scarlet Softball (@ScarletSoftball) April 22, 2022

“There’s nothing we can do about the weather, so we just have to roll with it, we have to be ready for it and if it comes to play that we do play, that’s great! And, more times than not, it’s going to bother me more than it’s going to bother the girls. They seem to roll with it a lot better than I do,” said Krusemark.

“It’s frustrating sometimes because there is one game we were on the bus then it got canceled, but I guess we just go to practice and practice for the next game,’ senior pitcher Abbi Stierlen said.

“It is hard when games get canceled, because that’s an opportunity to play and opportunities to play are really nice, but then, I think it gives us more time to prepare for our next games too. So, twisting it and turning it into a good thing is what we look for,” Nelson said. “When we do practice inside, it’s not too much different, we still go through the same routine, the same drills and still trying to make ourselves better.”

“The only thing that it probably impacts is, we use softballs, so it’s not as realistic in the gym compared to the dirt, but otherwise it’s similar,” added Stierlen.

On a day when weather wiped out high school competition in the area, the Scarlets found a way to remain focused on their goals for the season.

The Scarlets are scheduled to host a tournament on Saturday at Caswell Park beginning at 11 a.m. barring any severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.