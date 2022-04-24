No. 18 MSU sweeps doubleheader vs. Northern State
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 36-10 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team outscored the NSIC opponent Northern State 10-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to earn the sweep.
The Mavericks took game one by a 9-1 final, then shutout the Wolves in game two by a score of 1-0.
The purple and gold turnaround for another doubleheader on Sunday inside the Maverick All-Sports Dome as they host the MSU Moorhead Dragons at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
