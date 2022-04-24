Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No. 18 MSU sweeps doubleheader vs. Northern State

By Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 36-10 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team outscored the NSIC opponent Northern State 10-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to earn the sweep.

The Mavericks took game one by a 9-1 final, then shutout the Wolves in game two by a score of 1-0.

The purple and gold turnaround for another doubleheader on Sunday inside the Maverick All-Sports Dome as they host the MSU Moorhead Dragons at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

The Cougars saw a strong performance in the circle from senior pitch Madison Mangulis in...
Cougars split doubleheader against Winona
The Scarlets move to 6-0 on the season after winning their own eight-team tournament at Caswell...
Undefeated Scarlets victorious in home tournament
The Mankato West softball team hits the gym for indoor practice.
Weathering the storm: Scarlets take practice indoors
Weathering the storm: Scarlets take practice indoors