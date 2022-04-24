Your Photos
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

By Amanda Alvarado and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon, WSFA reports.

Kyle David who is currently serving a 99-year prison sentence for a 2000 murder conviction, is assigned to the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery, Alabama. He left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m. Saturday and did not return.

The department has not provided details on where David’s assigned job location was.

David is 49-years-old and described as being 5 foot 11 inches and approximately 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

David’s Alabama Department of Corrections custody classification lists him a “minimum-out” inmate. These inmates “do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers,” according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The classification requires inmates to remain “in prison clothing at all times.” Their work is generally assigned to only government positions. Inmates in this custody are generally assigned to Community Work Centers with higher security facilities that maintain a small number of job assignments requiring minimal supervision.

Anyone with information on David’s location is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

