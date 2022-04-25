Your Photos
13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

FILE - Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota...
FILE - Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.(University of Minnesota)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota is on the verge of earning his bachelor’s degree from college, with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates.

He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.

Elliott’s mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3.

Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

