Another cooler than average week

Probably not the news you want to hear, but temperatures are going to remain well below average for most of the upcoming week. While temperatures will climb a bit by late week, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of more widespread rain late this week into the upcoming weekend.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 30s. Tonight will bring gradual clearing and record cold temperatures. Lows will drop into the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Mankato’s standing record low temperature for April 26th is 27 degrees and was set back in 2002. We could beat that record by a degree or two tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be sunny, warmer and not as windy, but temperatures will still be well below average for this time of year. Our average high is now 60 degrees. We’ll only reach the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will climb back into the 50s and 60s by late this week and the weekend, but we are also expecting more wind and rain. We are tracking a system that could bring showers and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Yet another, more significant system will bring widespread rainfall amounts of a half-inch or more to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.