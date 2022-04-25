Your Photos
Cooler temperatures, windy conditions, and shower & thunderstorm chances return this week

Strong to severe storms are likely this weekend starting Friday morning.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
Slightly below-average temperatures continue this week with more shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in along with on and off windy conditions.

Today we will continue to see remnants of the low-pressure system that moved through the area over this past weekend. With the area located on the backside of the low, or behind the low, we will continue to see stronger winds along with wind gusts through the day today and cooler temperatures due to a cold front also moving through the area with the low-pressure system.

Not only will we see the windy conditions and cooler temperatures, but we will also be dealing with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of this week.

Temperatures this morning will be more bitter as they hover in the upper-20s and low-30s; however, they will feel colder due to the stronger winds in the area. The wind chill or real feel temperature will range in the mid-to upper-teens and low-20s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through the morning hours.

Temperatures this afternoon will hover in the upper-30s, and possibly low-40s as winds stay breezy up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph possible at times.

Temperatures will drop through the overnight hours as clouds gradually clear out of the area and winds die down. It will be a bitter start to tomorrow as temperatures will be starting in the mid-20s Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday morning, we will see mostly clear skies with sunshine projected throughout the morning and day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper-40s, and possibly low-50s. Winds will be calmer up to 10 mph throughout the day.

The next system will move in towards the middle to end of this week as clouds return on Wednesday with more shower and thunderstorm chances move back in starting late Wednesday afternoon.

This system will continue through the weekend as shower and thunderstorm chances stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will return to average by mid-next week with highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

