Hobey Baker Award winner McKay signs with Toronto Marlies

Minnesota State goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay signed with the minor league affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay signed with the minor league affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday.

McKay’s deal with the Marlies is for two years.

The most-decorated player in the history of the Minnesota State Mavericks hockey program, McKay finished his career in Mankato as a three-time All-American with a record of 113-20-4, including going 38-5-0 during Minnesota State’s historic season that ended in the program’s first national championship game.

McKay is currently serving a six-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance and won’t be eligible to play until Oct. 11. An investigation found that McKay unknowingly ingested the substance ostarine (enobosarm) from a contaminated supplement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

