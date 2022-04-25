Mankato Spring Shophop supports small businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato-area shoppers loaded up on spring essentials at this weekend’s Spring Shophop.

“It’s great to be a part of, you know, Mankato get-togethers like this. We love just staying local and supporting each other,” said Cassi Wanous, a stylist at Mainstream Boutique.

The annual two-day event highlights small businesses.

“If we didn’t have the small businesses in town, every city would be the same,” stated Mankato Vintage Market owner Kelly Rosenberg. “All the small businesses bring a little different flavor.”

23 businesses across Mankato and North Mankato participated in this year’s event.

“So much variety. We’ve got clothing and antiques, vintage and new home decor, the record store, so many things. You can find anything you’re looking for,” Rosenberg listed.

Stores offered exclusive Shophop deals and discounts.

Customers went store-to-store collecting stamps for a chance to win a grand prize giveaway.

“They get a card to stamp, and if they go to ten places, they can put their name in for a drawing,” explained Sonny + Dot co-owner Elizabeth Mueller. “All the businesses went together and put in gifts for our gift basket.”

The Shophop attracted many visitors from out-of-town.

“We even had people all the way from the cities. Groups of women came down to shop local and participate in our Shophop,” Wanous added.

Businesses said it’s special to see more people shopping small.

“All the money stays local, and a lot of our local businesses are families in the community,” Wanous mentioned.

