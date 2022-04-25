Martin County Historical Society diving into new adventure based on area businesses

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - History shows us where we’ve been and what we’ve valued along the way.

Martin County Historical Society is working on a book and is looking for the community’s help.

”Preserving that history is a way of bringing everyone together,” curator of the Martin County Historical Society Jim Marushin said.

That is one of the main motivators for the Martin County Historical Society, and its newest adventure.

“We have seen a lot of different businesses that have come and gone, evolved and some have changed. So, we don’t have documentation of all businesses and we are not going to be able to get them all. We would certainly like to get as many as possible,” executive director of the Martin County Historical Society Lenny Tvedten stated.

The book is based on the businesses that have been, and are currently in Martin County, including Redwood Café, Fairmont Ford, State Bank of Fairmont and Nelson’s Ice Cream Company.

“These businesses are the people in our community. So, the people in your neighborhood, the people that you come across. These are their businesses or the places that they work at,” Tvedten said.

This initiative is open to any professional business in town as well as non-profit organizations.

“Some are gone from not only the past 20 years, but the last century, the early 1900s, and a lot of people don’t know about those businesses. I think to see them and know what they did. They served the county and they served the people of Martin County in a very important way over the years,” Tvedten explained.

Executive Director Lenny Tvedten and Curator Jim Marushin say they’d like the book to be longer than 160 pages.

There is a small questionnaire you can fill out to get your current business or a past one in the book, that isn’t the only thing they are looking for though.

“Pictures of these businesses whether that be a more recent picture or from their beginning or any major events. You know, those are things that people for years to come will want to see,” Marushin stated.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.