MSU Mankato hosts “Spring Smash Bash”

Strong to severe storms are likely this weekend starting Friday morning.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It was a “Spring Smash Bash” Sunday at Minnesota State University - Mankato.

The event came about from a desire for collaboration between MSU’s Music Department and the university’s esports team, so a day of games and music was born.

The event featured an open tournament for the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate video game alongside performances from members of MSU’s Music Department.

Organizers said that the purpose of the event was to bring players and fans together, both from inside and outside of MSU’s campus.

“Smash is a really big community in southern Minnesota, and so we wanted to bring more than just the students at Minnesota State Mankato, we wanted to bring the whole community around. And with that is just a free event that people could come to today and just kind of have some fun,” said Jacquie Lamm, head coach of MSU’s esports team.

The event also acted as a “trial-run” for a larger event the program plans on hosting this fall.

“We’re gonna have a, over homecoming, a Smash tournament, and we wanted to kind of troubleshoot and test out how the live music worked while players were playing their matches,” Lamm said.

The events was a success for both players and organizers, and some students working the event couldn’t resist getting in on the fun themselves.

“I mean it is part of the job, so you know, it’s in the job description, so I can’t really say I’m slacking off,” said Ali Rashad of the esports team.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

