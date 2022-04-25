Spring clean-up for upper North Mankato residents begins today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the start of Spring Clean Up for Upper North Mankato.

Crews will be in the Upper North side of town throughout the week to collect unwanted items and garbage left on the curb for pickup.

This service is only for North Mankato residents who pay for collection on their utility billing through West Central Sanitation.

Residents are limited to one of each type of appliance per household and certain items will not be accepted for pickup.

You can find a full list of items not accepted on the North Mankato website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.