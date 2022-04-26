Your Photos
Arizona’s Smith returns to Minnesota to face Wild

FILE - Arizona's Nathan Smith (13) finishes a shot and scores his first NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.(Twitter/Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes))
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State center Nathan Smith returns to Minnesota as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night to face the Minnesota Wild.

The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists this season, leading the team to a historic national championship appearance for the first time in program history.

Smith comes into Tuesday’s game with two goals and one assist in his rookie season.

The puck will drop between the Wild and Coyotes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

